Vote for your favourite digital artist today

Our sister title ImagineFX - the world's best-selling magazine for digital artists - is about to release its 100th issue. To celebrate, it's putting together the definitive list of the 100 greatest fantasy artists - and the team want your votes!

The staff at ImagineFX have had their fair share of highlights over the last seven years, talking to legendary artists such as Frank Frazetta, Ralph McQuarrie and Moebius, as well as the greats of today, from Ryan Church and Adam Hughes to Raymond Swanland. But who you pick as your favourite artist is entirely down to you. There's also a vote for the best ImagineFX cover of all time.

The results of both votes will be revealed in the 100th issue of the magazine, which goes on sale on August 16. Make your voice heard and cast your votes here.

