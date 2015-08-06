This new app offers an infinite sketching environment

Artists and designers spend much of their time sketching out concepts and ideas, and much of the time a notebook, sketchpad or just the back of the envelope will do. But what if you want to work digitally?

Purchased by The Foundry earlier this year, Mischief offers creatives the ability to work on a single infinite sketching environment: a virtual wall you can use to capture ideas and organically discover new avenues.

An additional benefit is the 'Pins' feature, which allows you to save different views, so they can virtually jump between areas on the canvas or zoom out to see the full picture.

Work on a single infinite sketching environment using the Mischief app

The digital canvas is transformed into an interactive ideas map, making it easy to index a brainstorm session or call-out important highlights from a flowchart and export them as thumbnail images to be shared.

Amadeusz Mierwza, also known as Aaaghr!, is an artist and illustrator who creates apparel, posters, and cover designs by hand, and uses Mischief in his creation process. He says: "Nothing distracts me, I see only my drawing, I can focus on it. I can export in whatever resolution I need. For me – it's revolution. From A to Z, everything with sketch, colour, and ink, I make with Mischief."

Mike Miles, visual facilitator and founder of Visually Speaking was an early user of Mischief, and he said: “I love the simplicity, and how it aids our discovery process, and encourages ideation and illustration.

"The idea that people in our profession can have an infinite canvas and go into microscopic detail is very exciting. The Pins give a really good way of navigating thoughts and gives me the option to journey sequentially so I can start drawing and then refer back to my original ideas whenever I need to.”

A free version of Mischief with six tools (3 brushes and 3 erasers), a basic palette of colours and infinite canvas is available for download.

The full version of Mischief (US$25) delivers the full drawing experience including preset brushes and erasers, a full colour palette with custom swatches, layers, and the ability to export PSD files.

The 15-day Mischief trial gives you all the full version features for the duration of the trial period.

Like this? Read these!