I was swindled into buying these Prime Day gaming accessory deals
I've been slowly transforming my work-from-home office into the Kawaii gaming setup of my dreams, and these Amazon Prime Day deals are exactly what I need to take it to new levels. Neon lights, cosy desk accessories, and an AI desk pet? If you don't have a pixel screen in 2024 are you even a gamer? I'm totally kidding (kind of) but if you aren't familiar with these accessories then I'm about to change your life.
Amazon has been pretty generous with its Prime Day deals this week, and there have been several 3D printer deals that have especially caught my eye. But as someone who works in e-commerce hunting for deals all day and is extremely tight with how I spend my money – it usually takes something really awesome (or super cute) to make me splurge on a deal.
You can find my top choices for the best Prime Day gaming setup deals below, but my advice would be to keep a lookout for deals on Logitech accessories as these usually get the biggest discounts during seasonal sales, and take a look at the Backbone One Prime Day deals if you're into handheld gaming.
Logitech POP Keys: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30: This mechanical wireless keyboard from Logitech is adorable and practical, with multi-device connectivity through either Bluetooth or USB. It has customisable emoji keys, a typewriter-style aesthetic, a 3-year battery life, and comes in fun colours like Cosmos (purple), Daydream Mint, Blast Yellow, and Heartbreaker Rose.
Price Check: $69.99 at Best Buy
UK Deal – £99.99 69.99 at Amazon
Divoom Ditoo Pixel speaker: $129.99 $79.90 at Amazon
Save $50: This adorable little retro desktop pixel pet can function as a Bluetooth speaker, a smart alarm clock, a radio, and has mechanical backlit key switches.
Its 3.5-inch LED screen can be controlled and customised via an app to display whatever 16x16 pixel art you like, with 1000+ designs to choose from. I know what you're thinking. Yes. This is absolutely useless – but SO CUTE. It comes in different colours too.
Price Check: $78.99 at Walmart
UK Deal – £89.99 £59.19 at Amazon
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $50: I've wanted this headset for years but always felt it was too expensive (I still do), but I'm super tempted to get it thanks to this Prime Day deal slashing $50 off the price. If that isn't enough to sway you too, did you know that Beyonce has this headset? It comes in pink too.
Price Check: $199.99 at Razer | $149.99 at Best Buy
UK Deal – £199.99 £139.99 at Amazon
Cloud Wrist Rest: $25.99 $10.39 at Amazon
Save $15.60: I've been seeing these cloud wrist rests everyone and I LOVE them. There are so many different colours and gradients to choose from but I think plain white looks great too. The perfect desk accessory to keep your wrists comfortable while typing or scrolling with a mouse.
UK Deal – £12.99 10.39 at Amazon
Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $80: Hexagon lights are all over the gaming room setups of TikTok, and if my research proves correct then these panels from Govee are the best ones to get. There are more premium options available from Nanoleaf (but for nearly double the price) so I think I'll stick with these.
UK Deal – £163.99 £99.99 at Amazon
YUNZII ACTTO B303 keyboard: $54.99 $36.39 at Amazon
Save $18.60: Lastly, we have this typewriter-style keyboard that I didn't even hesitate to purchase earlier today. I love the colours (midnight edition) and the retro style, plus for $37 how could I say no? I'll update this with a mini-review once it arrives but I'm super excited to try this out with my Samsung phone and laptop for blogging.
UK Deal – £52.99 £37.09 at Amazon
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker.
