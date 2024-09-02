Making the incredible invisible VFX of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1

Ingenuity Studios created a CG river valley six miles long for Kevin Costner's epic Western, and you won't believe it's CG. VFX Supervisor JP Jaramillo and Executive VFX Supervisor Grant Miller explain how they did it.

Making the invisible VFX of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1; Cowboy on horse addresses other cowboys
(Image credit: Warner Bros / New Line Cinema)

In films like Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 the natural environment plays as much of a role as any of the characters, and so the VFX needs to be invisible. In the right hands, it can be some of the best VFX you'll see on screen. The sky, the mountains, the earth and the water ground the viewer with a strong sense of place that suspends disbelief and enables the story to unfold.

Watching Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, you take for granted that natural elements, such as the New Mexico hillscape and the river that winds its way through most of the plot, are real. But they’re not.

Tanya Combrinck
Tanya Combrinck

Tanya is a writer covering art, design, and visual effects. She has 16 years of experience as a magazine journalist and has written for numerous publications including 3D World, 3D Artist, ImagineFX, Computer Arts, net magazine, and Creative Bloq. For Creative Bloq, she mostly writes about web design, including the hottest new tools, as well as 3D artwork and VFX.