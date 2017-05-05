10 top iPad cases for designers

So you've spent a small fortune on a new iPad and now you want something sturdy to protect it, but also something that expresses your creativity. As you can imagine, there are thousands of iPad cases to choose from, but often a lot of choice can make it difficult to find exactly what you're looking for. With this in mind, we've scoured the web to find some of the most unique and productive designs for designers.

Note: Be sure to check the compatibility for each design to ensure it fits your device before purchasing.

Create your own bespoke design with this Secret Garden iPad case

Illustrator Johanna Basford's beautifully created adult colouring books have sold in excess of 10 million copies around the world, and now you can get some of her brilliant designs on an iPad case too! The DIY colouring case includes three colouring inserts so you can create your very own bespoke design.

Protect your device in luxury and style with this beautiful Bellroy iPad case

This beautiful iPad case from Bellroy offers protection for your device with both luxury and style. With a minimalist style, the design comes complete with a magnetic entry, internal bumper and microfibre lining providing safety against everyday knocks. Available in leather or woven fabric options.

The origami folding feature puts a twist on the classic iPad case

OK, so we know this iPad case is similar to Apple's Smart Cover, but there's something about the added little origami twist that we just love. A simple design with its unique origami folding feature makes it stand out, offering both ease-of-use and elegant style. And it comes in a variety of colours.

This gorgeous iPad case is the perfect device cover for designers

This vibrant iPad case is the perfect device cover for designers. Not only does it look great, there's also space to store a note or sketchbook and dedicated pen/stylus pockets. With a smooth leather-look cover and secure elastic closure, this gorgeous design is suitable for both left and right-handed users.

Organise all your designer accessories with this stylish leather iPad case

Never forget all your designer accessories again with this stylish iPad case. Handmade from natural leather, this gorgeous design includes space for a notebook or iPad keyboard, pens and pencils, smartphone and headphones. What more could you possibly want?

This cute iPad case is padded to ensure your device is fully protected

This cute iPad case from the team at Nimoo is made from cotton fabric and padded 5mm foam to ensure your device is fully protected. It also comes with a wooden button closure and cord, as well as two exterior pockets (front and back) to hold your notebook, smartphone and pens. The team also has a variety of other fabric design to suit individual tastes.

The Wallace is a beautiful bit of kit

The Wallace is a beautiful bit of kit to help protect your device. The fine leather iPad case is handmade using leather hides from a local tannery for a rustic look and feel. Not only does it also have space for your favourite Field Notes notebook, it can also be personalised with single initial, or name, in either script or block font.

Protect your device with this handy felt and leather iPad case

If you're after an iPad case that's a bit less obvious, this light and durable felt case could just be the solution. Made from 4mm wool felt and genuine quality leather, buttons from inside are protected with leather and the handle is detachable.

A simple but beautiful design from HarberLondon

This gorgeous leather iPad case from HarberLondon oozes with style and sophistication. It's tailored to hug your iPad tight, and will protect against bumps and scratches thanks to its fully padded wool felt interior. A simple but elegant design, you can access your device easily from the opening at the top.

Protect your iPad with these cute dachshunds

We couldn't not include this fun dachshund iPad case, because, well, who doesn't love a dachshund, right? OK, so it may not be to everyone's taste but daisyandbert – the Etsy shop that sells it – has a number of other gorgeous iPad cover designs if short-legged dogs don't float your boat. Hedgehogs, anyone?

