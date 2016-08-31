6 new startup logos for 2016

Most of the time when you hear about ‘new’ logos, they’re actually iterations on previous designs. Often that involves some simplification, some flattening, maybe a colour change. But when a brand new company is created, targeting a new, niche market, that’s when logo designers really get to show their creative chops.

Galleries like Behance, Dribbble and Logopond are full of logo designs for imaginary new startups, and some of them are pretty good. But it’s easy to create a nice looking design when you’ve got no real stakeholders, brief or restrictions holding you back.

These logos, on the other hand, are all for real, living breathing companies, with real customers and owners, all launched in the last 12 months. So how do you think the designers did? Let us know in the comments below.

01. Dospuntos

Dospuntos aims to do things differently, and so does its logo

Launched this year, Dospuntos is a new Spanish real-estate company that promises to do things differently and meet the needs of a new generation of home hunters. The name literally translates as ‘two points’, a fact that the logo, designed by Brand Union in Madrid, makes playfully subversive use of.

Moving the first ‘o’ above the second disrupts the idea of a wordmark in much the same way Dospuntos plans to disrupt the property space. You can read more about how Brand Union created the design here .

02. Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing

This microbrewery brings an offbeat sense of heritage to its branding

Founded in 2015, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing is a micro brewery with its roots firmly in New Jersey. With a name inspired by the state’s famous boardwalk, the company offers a range of seasonal and specially brewed beers in its tasting room, which also boasts skee ball machines and fun house mirrors.

This quirky sense of heritage has been beautifully incorporated into the new company’s logo and branding. It was designed by Nashville agency Perky Bros , who aimed to bring to life “the stories of sideshow oddities, historic events and darker side of the boardwalk’s past, while filtering it through a quirky, yet restrained visual lens... The brand mascot, inspired by the feral cats living underneath the boardwalk, narrates our pretty true ‘tails’ as well as serves as a consistent visual thread from logo to the beer taps.” You can see more of the new identity here .

03. Embark

Science startup embark has imbued its identity with a sense of fun

Launched this year, Embark , in partnership with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, offers the world’s most advanced DNA test for dogs. Created by Meta Design in San Francisco, its logo nicely fuses scientific formality with a sense of play.

The wordmark could arguably be improved (unless there’s something going on with the ‘m’ and the ‘r’ that we’re missing?). But we love the simplicity of the central mascot, which is more balloon animal than any specific breed. You can see more of Meta’s branding for Embark on this project page .



04. Mercht

This T-shirt platform’s logo conveys a friendly feeling of accessibility

Launched this April, Mercht is an online platform for creating and selling T-shirts that puts you firmly in control: you set the price, you promote it, and if you can sell at least ten, your design gets produced.

This cursive logo, designed by Robot Food in Leeds, UK, has a lovely flow to it, and the friendly, hand-drawn vibe fits nicely with the open and accessible feeling the startup aims to convey. You can learn more about the thinking behind the logo here .



05. From Roy

This ecommerce site’s logo has a personal touch to it

New for 2016, From Roy is an ecommerce site launched by Houston-based pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel, which specialises in one thing: panettone. Created by Base Design in New York, its scrawl-style logo is pretty quirky, and certainly stands apart from anything resembling a handwriting font.

Conveying the idea of the personal touch in a literal sense, this logo looks like it could well be Roy’s real signature scribbled on a piece of paper. And like the famous Disney logo, whether that’s actually the case or not is irrelevant: it works. Learn more about Base Design’s work for Roy Shvartzapel here .

06. Old Friends Brewery

This offbeat logo shouldn’t work, but somehow does

Old Friends Brewery is a microbrewery launched this year in Cambridge, England that brews ‘American-inspired, generously hopped pale ale’. The logo, designed by local agency The District , takes the company’s initials and draws on the theme of ‘friends’ to bring them to typographic life.