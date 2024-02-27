"Embrace curiosity, check your ego at the door and foster collaboration", A day in the life of design director Sandra Reynolds

Sandra Reynolds design career began when she was asked to design a poster for a friend's party, and it's snowballed since then. She's worked across a range of projects and disciplines, including branding, exhibition design, signage, editorial, motion, business development, strategy and web development, and is currently design director at global brand experience firm Sigel+Gale.

She's recently been involved in projects including the rebrand of the US Army, for which she won a Red Dot Award, and using AI to design sea creatures for Microsoft. I caught up with her as part of our Day in the life series...

Tell me about a typical day in your role I usually wake up at 6am and go outside for a run before commuting into Siegel+Gale's office in downtown NYC. Since we are currently hybrid, I'll book my seat and set up my desk. Some days can be a blur of back-to-back calls and meetings. At the end of the workday, I pack up my things and head back home, where I'll prepare dinner before spending time on my paintings. Then rinse and repeat!

(Image credit: Siegel+Gale)

Which project are you the most proud of and why? As a European, I'm very proud of the U.S. Army's brand identity. My love for history, particularly World War II, amplifies this sentiment. Reflecting on the organisation's historical impact in Europe and the sacrifices made by soldiers for freedom fills me with a deep sense of pride in being associated with it.

(Image credit: Siegel+Gale)

Tell me more about the US Army project I collaborated closely with Jason Miller, the creative lead on this project, who evolved into both a mentor and friend during the brand development. Given the U.S. Army's recruitment challenges and perceived disconnection with younger generations, our objective was to showcase the diverse opportunities it offers. What struck me most was a renewed appreciation for the Army's multifaceted benefits, spanning education, careers, health, discipline and more, truly making a positive impact on young lives. In the design phase, our approach centered on bringing to life the distinctive elements already inherent in the Army – from the colour scheme of Gold, Black and Green to the iconography rooted in real Army objects and concepts. I am also proud to see the project win honours, including the Red Dot Grand Prix, and appear on several ‘best rebrands of 2023’ lists.

(Image credit: Siegel+Gale)

You recently used AI to design sea creatures for Microsoft – how would you like to use AI in the future? AI has become indispensable in the design industry, revolutionising various aspects of our workflow. It excels in automating repetitive tasks like image retouching, resizing and file organisation, freeing up my time for both the creative and strategic aspects of design. With the advent of new AI tools, I've integrated them into ideation processes, rapidly exploring creative ideas that would be time-intensive otherwise. I think AI is helpful and will continue to open doors for new forms of exploration.

(Image credit: Siegel+Gale)

What makes Siegel+Gale different from other agencies? Siegel+Gale is a global brand experience firm, and we are often referred to as The Simplicity Company. For over 50 years, Siegel+Gale has championed simplicity for leading corporations, non-profits and government organisations worldwide, including CVS Health, HPE, the Y, SAG-AFTRA and the IRS. From my experience at Siegel+Gale, we're dedicated to capturing the essence of our clients with a simple, easily communicable idea. We achieve this through a process of distillation, ensuring an authentic representation that permeates everything we create for them. While it may sound easy, achieving this level of simplicity and authenticity is, in fact, one of the most challenging aspects of our work.

(Image credit: Sandra Reynolds)

Tell me about your early career – how did you get your first design gig? I'm from Porto, Portugal. My design career began when friends from the Architecture School of Porto asked me to design a poster for one of their famous Barbecue parties. This marked the beginning of collaborations with students, faculty and architecture studios.

(Image credit: Sandra Reynolds)

What career advice would you give your younger self? My advice would be to embrace curiosity, check your ego at the door and foster collaboration.

(Image credit: Sandra Reynolds)

What's your dream project? As a football fan—I mean, soccer—I would love the opportunity to design for a club or football organisation. Perhaps even take on the challenge of reimagining Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand, CR7. That would be incredible.

To find out more about Sandra, see her personal website or visit Siegel+Gales' site.