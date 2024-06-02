"Keep being curious": Inside the art of Marcel Mosqi

When I was making fanzines and webcomics I had to draw fast, which I never really succeeded in doing. I always tried to focus on broad shapes and kept details very light so I didn’t have to spend too much time drawing my characters or backgrounds. As I began to work more on illustrations, I gradually added detail to characters, but it’s something I still have to think about actively when drawing, and I always have to go back to my sketches to add in more.

The way I use colour has changed a lot since I switched from digital to watercolours. It immediately felt a lot more comfortable. Finding the right tools is very important, whether they are digital or traditional. In my case it kind of made different things from my past experiences click together.

Influence and feedback from fellow artists and others on the internet are obviously another important aspect, as an external opinion about your artwork is always useful. We used to post drawings on forums in the early 2000s to get feedback, but now there are so many more possibilities to communicate online, and that’s a good thing for artists.