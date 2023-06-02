Why are so many soft drinks rebranding?

By Rosie Hilder
published

We take a look at the latest rebrands in the world of FMCG.

There's been a flurry of rebrands in the soft drinks space of late. The likes of 7UP, Sprite, Pepsi, Fanta and Minute Maid have all had new looks. In the midst of a cost of living crisis, you might think that expensive rebranding projects would be put on hold, but not so for the world's leading soft drinks companies, it seems.

To find out what's going on in this FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector, we spoke to Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs by Vista, who offered his insight.

"For FMCG brands in particular there has never been a more critical time to stand out from the crowds" says Llewellyn. "Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, consumers are still willing to spend on small treats."

With that in mind, investing in new trend-forward visual identities is key. "In a saturated market – and one largely controlled by two competing global players – staying relevant and connecting with new audiences and generations is crucial."

Let's take a look at the main players who've opted for new looks recently:

01. 7UP

New 7UP rebrand

(Image credit: PepsiCo)

"7UP, which is distributed globally by PepsiCo, introduced a striking brand refresh at the start of the year – leaning into one of the year’s biggest colour trends by focusing on acidic hues that scream confidence and demand attention," says Llewellyn. "The almost neon shade complements a simpler, bolder design while the shape and drop shadow maintains depth." 

02. Sprite 

Sprite bottles and cans

(Image credit: Sprite)

Coca-Cola owned competitor, Sprite was next to rebrand in March, with a bold new can design to match its new taste. "This drastically simplified packaging design focuses on typography and offers consumers a pared back, sleek look that is a little more grown up, contrasting with the loud can design of 7UP," says Llewellyn.

03. Pepsi

Pepsi logo

(Image credit: PepsiCo)

"Pepsi itself, unveiled a new logo that has been largely celebrated thanks to its unapologetically retro design that doesn’t feel dated thanks to the deep, saturated colours and bold typeface," says Llewellyn. "Drawing heavily on the brand’s heritage and capturing a look reminiscent of its iconic 1990s style, Pepsi made its new legacy-infused branding feel both incredibly fresh, but familiar at the same time." 

04. Fanta

new fanta rebrand

(Image credit: The Coca-Cola Company)

"Back to competitor Coca-Cola, whose launch of a global visual brand for Fanta, including renaming the much-loved UK brand Lilt, has gained a significant amount of attention," notes Llewellyn. "While the orange has been dropped, the consistency achieved by retaining a very similar word mark goes a long way in maintaining consumer recognition of a much loved product. 

"The new can designs are unapologetically bright, landing with a splash of vibrant colour and tapping into a dynamic design trend currently taking the packaging world by storm. By putting the ingredients front and centre of the design, the branding stands out in a sea of competing products, and is attention grabbing while also adding a transparency that appeals in markets around the world."

05. Minute Maid

Minute Maid rebrand

(Image credit: Minute Maid)

"Minute Maid’s brand refresh is fun-loving and retro in a subtle way: and it’s very 2023," says Llewellyn. "The repeating fruit pattern reflects a broader move towards more modern, botanical patterns, but from the grainy textures to the youthful ecstatic colour palette, this rebrand has it all when it comes to current design trends." 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where her blogging prowess led her to become Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on art and design magazines, including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw, and got the 'Apple bug' when working on US title, Mac|Life. In 2018, she left the world of print behind and moved to Creative Bloq, where she helps take care of the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach through trying to please the Google Gods, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure its content serves its readers as best it can. Her interests lie in branding and illustration, tech and sexism, and plenty more in-between.

Related articles