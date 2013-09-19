Perrier website promises a party in your browser

The sparkling water in the posh bottle, Perrier, insists it’s the “Sexiest sparkling water you’ll ever taste”. Quite how you’d test this claim out, we don’t know, but the 150-year-old brand has been trying to bring in a younger audience with its online gaming experience Perrier Secret Place. The interactive multiple first-person experience was created by Fighting Fish in collaboration with Ogilvy & Mather, Paris.

"Our goal was to give people the opportunity to live an experience they wouldn’t normally live, but have always dreamed about," says Chris Garbutt, chief creative officer at Ogilvy & Mather. "This is an idea that is only possible thanks to the technology we have at our disposal today - and a bit of creative thinking," he adds.

Perrier Secret Place is a digital experience that allows you to live out the ultimate party you've always dreamed of. Using interactive functionality, you're invited to jump into the bodies of 60 different characters to see and experience not just one point of view, but 60 wild fantasies.

Fighting Fish producer Olivier Domerc says the project took more than a year, with four months of web development, and another four months of post-production. And with almost 12,000 story combinations possible, over an hour of video content was created.

Words: Paul Wyatt

What do you make of Perrier's Flash adventure? Tell us in the comments!