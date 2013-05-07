Adobe launches tablet pen and digital ruler

The big news at this week's Adobe Max conference has been the new versions of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Dreamweaver. But the software has also raised eyebrows by announcing it's also making a move into hardware. And it's already got two prototypes to show off, a pressure-sensitive digital pen called Project Mighty and a digital ruler called Napoleon.

The killer feature for Mighty, a tablet pen that stores a wide variety of settings and preferences in the cloud, seems to be its integration into Adobe products, particularly the Creative Cloud. It can pull in brush settings and stored Kuler color palette themes from the cloud, plus if you move to a different device, the settings will be stored by the pen.



The digital ruler, Napoleon, helps you use Mighty, or another digital pen, to draw straight lines and arcs. (The name's kind of a pun on 'ruler', in case you hadn't noticed...). Check out the gadgets in action in the video above.

