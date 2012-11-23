Topics

Orbitsound T9 - the perfect dock for your studio?

This sound booster and dock punches well above its petite dimensions, providing quality sound in a compact package.

By Review 

Our Verdict

The T9 punches above its weight, producing chunky bass and an overall sound quality equal to that of much pricier units.

For

  • Compact size
  • Decent bass
  • Charges your iThing

Against

  • A bit pricey

The T9 is made up of a soundbar similar in size to a centre speaker of a 5.1 system, and comes with a compact sub woofer designed specifically for the small soundbar. Orbitsound products are built around the company’s unique spatial stereo technology, which simulates surround sound and creates an 'infinite sweet spot' - so it sounds good everywhere in the room.

This model features an integrated charger so users can power-up their iPhone or iPod whilst watching TV or listening to music. Its remote control gives users access to the full iMenu, as well as controlling the T9's volume, bass, and treble settings.

The T9 is designed for improving TV audio, but is also great for gamers and its sound is beefy enough for parties.

T9 utilises Orbitsound's spacial stereo tech to give a surround sound effect from a single compact unit

T9 utilises Orbitsound's spacial stereo tech to give a surround sound effect from a single compact unit

Available in both black and white, the T9's compact form means it will fit where space is at a premium - meaning it is ideal for your studio or home office.

Key info

  • Works with: iPhone 3GS/4/4S, iPod Touch 3rd gen on
  • Price: £199
  • Manufacturer: Orbitsound
  • Power: 140W RMS. 80W Sub, 35W Main, 25W Spatial Crossover
  • Frequencies: 160Hz/5KHz
  • Dimensions: 300x94x94mm (sound bar), 230x139x344mm (sub woofer)

This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

Liked this? Read these!

The Verdict

8

out of 10

Orbitsound T9

The T9 punches above its weight, producing chunky bass and an overall sound quality equal to that of much pricier units.