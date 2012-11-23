Orbitsound T9 - the perfect dock for your studio?

The T9 punches above its weight, producing chunky bass and an overall sound quality equal to that of much pricier units.

The T9 is made up of a soundbar similar in size to a centre speaker of a 5.1 system, and comes with a compact sub woofer designed specifically for the small soundbar. Orbitsound products are built around the company’s unique spatial stereo technology, which simulates surround sound and creates an 'infinite sweet spot' - so it sounds good everywhere in the room.

This model features an integrated charger so users can power-up their iPhone or iPod whilst watching TV or listening to music. Its remote control gives users access to the full iMenu, as well as controlling the T9's volume, bass, and treble settings.

The T9 is designed for improving TV audio, but is also great for gamers and its sound is beefy enough for parties.

T9 utilises Orbitsound's spacial stereo tech to give a surround sound effect from a single compact unit

Available in both black and white, the T9's compact form means it will fit where space is at a premium - meaning it is ideal for your studio or home office.

Key info

Works with: iPhone 3GS/4/4S, iPod Touch 3rd gen on

iPhone 3GS/4/4S, iPod Touch 3rd gen on Price: £199

£199 Manufacturer: Orbitsound

Orbitsound Power: 140W RMS. 80W Sub, 35W Main, 25W Spatial Crossover

140W RMS. 80W Sub, 35W Main, 25W Spatial Crossover Frequencies: 160Hz/5KHz

160Hz/5KHz Dimensions: 300x94x94mm (sound bar), 230x139x344mm (sub woofer)

This mini-review was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

