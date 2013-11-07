Redesigned: all 50 of America's state flags

Would a more unified approach to flag design encourage a more unified politic?

Most American citizens will be familiar with their state flag, which adorn on the walls of city halls, state buildings and elsewhere. But Ed Mitchell has decided to redesign all 50 U.S. state flags.

Referring to the current state flags, he says: "I was bothered by how discordant they are as a group, and I wasn’t surprised to learn they break just about every rule of flag design. When you look at them all together, there’s no indication they come from the same nation."

Seeing a parallel in his country's fractured political system, especially in the light of the recent government shutdown, he embarked on a project to redesign the state flags along more unified lines - "as a tribute to the collective creativity that brought us this far - and, truth be told, to the “united-ness” I hope we adopt in the future".

The new batch of flags have a sleeker, more minimalist approach to its predecessors, with a consistent red, white and blue colour scheme. Stripes feature prominently in the redesign project, along with other U.S. icons like the eagle and Lady Liberty.

Hawaii

Maryland

New York

Connecticut

New Mexico

Pennsylvania

Alabama

Florida

Arizona

Delaware

[via Fast Co Create]

