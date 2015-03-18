59 life lessons from the world's best creatives

The creative industry is one of the hardest places to get your 'big break,' so it comes as no surprise that artists, graphic designers, movie makers and musicians are taking the DIY approach. More and more of you are starting up your own studios, working for yourself and gaining projects on your own.

If you're still in need of some motivation to go out on your own, this latest offering from HUCK magazine could do just the trick. 'Paddle Against the Flow' celebrates all things DIY, with life lessons from artists Ai Weiwei, Swoon, Ralph Steadman and Geoff McFetridge as well as filmmakers Judd Apatow and Sofia Coppola, musicians Kim Gordon and Nas and plenty more.

With exclusive photography and incredible illustrations, the book is a beautiful keep-sake in times of inspirational need. The cover also comes with letterpress typography, with a forward by award-winning and best-selling author Douglas Coupland.

Ai Weiwei by Moose and Yeti

Judd Apatow by Peter Strain

Sofia Coppola by Kate Copeland

Nas by Greg Funnell

Swoon by Greg Funnell

