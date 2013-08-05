Album artwork of the week: Superhumanoids' Exhibitionists

An original and colourful photographic piece makes this an eye-catching artwork

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Exhibitionists' from Superhumanoids.

As striking as it is unique, this is a sleeve design that would certainly catch our eye on the shelves. The art direction was taken care of by ‪Hassan Rahim‬, who specialises in collage art and an original approach to any project. The photography was shot by Nick Walker, who has an impressive background in fashion and portrait photography.

The slight 'S' shape is subtle enough to express the band's name, without being overly literal. We love the eccentric use of colour which, juxtaposed with the stark white background, allows this artwork to work effortlessly across posters, campaigns and more.

