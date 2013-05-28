Album covers transformed with animation

The animations provide a new perspective with the iconic artwork

We love Tumblr, where you can find cool Tumblr blogs on everything from typography to still life photography, and from food art to paper art. And there's some pretty off-the-wall stuff too - like this fun art project transforming iconic album covers from the likes of Bowie, The Smiths and The Beastie Boys with a quirky little dash of animation.

All of the album covers are carefully chosen and humorously animated by Mr. Dormouse - we're particularly enjoying the offering above.

It's a brilliant insight into the original album artwork, whilst providing a new perspective and some light relief on a stressful day. See more of Mr. Dormouse's creations below...

See more animated albums over on the Tumblr blog.

Which animated album cover is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!