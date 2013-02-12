The animated GIF art of Patakk

We love the optical illusions included in the GIFs

Paolo, aka Patakk is a 22-year-old designer currently based in Zagreb, Croatia. He's created a series of animated GIFs that we've quite frankly fallen in love with! With typography, triangles, faces and fonts to browse through, there's plenty of inspiration to be had.

Some nice 3D work was involved with this one!

Paolo creates the GIFs using a processing, Cinema 4D and After Effects. The latter comes in handy when Paolo wants to edit animations that were made with another programme; like changing the colour or cloning an image.

He has also created a ZEF tab, which transports you onto a web page fit for serial procastinators everywhere. We can't stop swaying our cursor all over our screens - we challenge you not to.

Typography and animation make Creative Bloq very happy indeed

Like what you see? You can see the entire range of GIFs on Paolo's website as well as an array of original illustrations.

