OLYMPIC SPECIAL! Discover the 10 best Olympic poster designs

You could argue that the Olympic Games doesn't really need a poster to advertise the host city, and the fact it is taking place, but no Olympic branding campaign is complete without posters that can be used to promote the world's biggest sporting event.

In this article we take a look at the best posters from the last 100 years, and also showcase the designers behind them. Enjoy!

Stockholm 1912

The first of many posters for the Olympic Games

The poster for the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm was the first official Olympic poster, and marked the beginning of posters being used to advertise the Games. The design, by the Royal Academy's Olle Hjortzberg, was sent in to the Olympic Committee in 1910 and enforced the message of Sweden as a forward-thinking sporting nation. Top ribbon placement, too.