Confused about copyright? Try this helpful handbook

Copyright and protecting your work is an ever-popular topic here at Creative Bloq, whether we're talking about what you can do if someone rips off your work, or a more general designer's guide to copyright. And so we were delighted to spot Copyright: The Handbook, a project by University of Gloucestershire student Amber Fryer.

Concerned by the number of people she was seeing online calling out for help because their work had been stolen, Amber decided to take action. "It seemed to me that copyright law hasn't quite kept up to speed with the evolution of technology and the internet," she tells us. "I developed the book to cover all you need to know, from protecting your work and dealing with clients, to knowing what to do when you have been ripped off."

Starting off with six months of research, Amber and wrote and produced the whole thing herself. "All the icons featured in the book are hand drawn," she says, "then rendered in Illustrator." The book itself was created in InDesign.

According to Amber, the project has made her appreciate the dedication authors have when writing a book. "This is the first book I have ever written," she adds. "One of the main challenges I faced was the editing down of the vast amount of information I collected, into a simple and direct publication to help aspiring creatives."

So far Amber's had lots of positive feedback on her handbook; I you want to take a closer look at it online, you can find the whole thing here.

Once she finishes university in June, Amber plans to head to London in search of a junior design position. "I really admire the work of studios such as Together Design, Big Fish, B&B studio and I Love Dust," she tells us, "An opportunity to work with any of them would be a dream come true."