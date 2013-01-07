Free designer calendar for 2013

We're big fans of the New York-based graphic designer and writer Jeannie Huang here at Creative Bloq. So we were delighted to see that, for the third year running, she's created a fantastic looking, printable calendar for readers of her blog to download for free.
Simply visit this blog post, download the design, cut along the provided trim marks and print off as many copies as you need.
"It has been a labour of love to design this," says Huang, "but I realize how necessary it is for me to pursue side projects even as silly as this, to remind me of how far I have come and how much further I still yet have to go."
We're glad she feels that way - and we love the results! If you still need a 2013 calendar for your workstation we'd recommend you check Huang's designs out today.
