How to get a year’s free subscription to Computer Arts magazine

Scroll down to find out how you can get 13 free issues of Computer Arts magazine with a ticket to OFFSET 2015...

Dublin-based creative conference OFFSET has announced the 10 lucky winners of its Christmas Computer Arts competition.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to the three-day design festival before 31st December was eligible to win one of 10 free one-year subscriptions to the world's best-selling magazine for designers – all you had to do was email your ticket confirmation to the OFFSET team to be in with a chance.

And the winners are…

Thomas Geoghegan

Catherine Noonan

Jonathan Parson

Simona Casolari

Shauna Buckley

Danielle Swanser

Kieran Daly

Iain McEllin

Noelle Healy

Rachel Earley

Congratulations to all the winners!

Computer Arts will be reporting from OFFSET 2015 – headliners this year include editorial design extraordinaires Matt Willey and Veroncia Ditting, iconic illustrator Tomi Ungerer, Pentagram's Angus Hyland and Emily Oberman, super cool Spanish outift Hey Studio – so if you're attending, come and say hello.

Get 13 free issues of Computer Arts mag

And if you weren't lucky this time, fear not. Computer Arts is offering all OFFSET attendees the rare chance to get a year's free subscription with a two-year sub.

You can save up to 50% – that's 13 free issues – by signing up before 31st March 2015.

For more information on OFFSET 2015, check out these nine reasons why you should attend…

