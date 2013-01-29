Letterpress love for alternative Valentine's Day cards

The run up to Valentine's Day can often turn into a headache and a half. If you're looking for something a little different for the love in your life, feast your eyes upon these beautiful letterpress card designs from the folks at The Hungry Workshop.

This year the printmakers asked real-life couple and talented designers, Jesse Mallon and Peter Borg, to each work on their own letterpress creation, providing their own expression for Valentine’s Day.

Check out the top 5 letterpress printing resources here

The 'We're Good Together' card, designed by Jesse Mallon

Jesse Mallon created the 'We're Good Together' card shown above. It approaches the brief with the idea of finding the perfect match, whilst realising that every couple is different. Mallon's design features a broad range of matches that include wine and cheese, salt and pepper and even the birds and the bees.

The 'Love Sampler' card, designed by Peter Borg, is inspired by the classic Whitman’s Sampler, with each chocolate illustrated to represent a different expression of love. On the back of the the card you’ll find a guide with descriptions of each chocolate. We love the little touches with this one!

The 'Love Sampler' card, designed by Peter Borg

The cards are A6 (105 x 148.5mm) and letterpress printed on Stephen Smart White 330gsm, a 100% carbon neutral stock with each card coming with a kraft envelope.

If you love these cards as much as we do, you can purchase them in The Hungry Workshop online shop.

The couple's previous Blank Collection of cards has already proved hugely popular

Like this? Read these!

Have you designed a special card for Valentine's Day? Let us know in the comments box below!