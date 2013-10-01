Sci-fi book covers stripped back to the essentials

A stripped-back set of minimal book covers for your favourite sci-fi and fantasy reads

Some of our favourite book covers of all time have come from the sci-fi and fantasy genre. And graphic designer Nicolas Beaujoua clearly shares our enthusiasm, as he's created this series of minimalist book covers titled the 'Ultimate Geek Selection'. Including the likes of 1984, Dune and Lord of the Rings, these cover designs will certainly tickle the sci-fi and fantasy fan's fancy.

The colour scheme throughout the series is a wonderful choice - perfectly complementing the minimal geometric shapes and graphics. Not only will these please the geeks but we have a feeling these minimal book cover designs will be a hit with creatives of all stripes.

[via Laughing Squid]

Which is your favourite minimalist book cover design? Let us know in the comments box below!