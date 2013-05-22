Computer-key mosaics portray famous faces

When Melbourne-based artist Works by Knight developed this brilliant 'Analog to Digital' series of portraits, he had technology on his mind. And how it's rapidly progressing in almost all aspects of human life.

In order to express this, the talented designer decided to illustrate some of the world's most famous athletes, visionaries and celebrities, using computer keys and digital components. His collection includes striking artworks of Usain Bolt, Nelson Mandela, Ryan Gosling, Jay-Z and many more recognisable faces.

Works by Knight actually started developing this series back in 2012 but is continually adding new pieces to the collection. We find it amazing how, using the most simple of objects, the artist has managed to capture so much detail and create such eye-catching illustrations.

