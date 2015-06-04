New talent: Cardiff School of Art & Design

If you're looking for the best new graduates for your studio or agency, don't miss Computer Arts' New Talent special, issue 243, featuring the team's handpicked selection of the UK's best graduates – on sale 24 July 2015.

This year marks Cardiff Met's 150th anniversary, and with a relatively new home, their art and design department just keeps going from strength to strength.

Running from now until 5 June (get there quick not to miss it!) and with floors and floors of art on display, CSAD Summer Show exhibits everything from photography and textiles to illustration, product design and fine art in it's vast space.

This year many of the students leant towards a more digital form of art and communication, with animation, app design and video featuring heavily throughout both Illustration and Graphic Communication exhibitions.

With so many stand out pieces of innovative design, it was hard to pick just 10 of the best, but with much consideration and a little help from course leader, Olwen Moseley, here are our top 10 outstanding graduate projects...

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Communication

BA (Hons) Graphic Communication Project: Synergy

Bianca's already won a D&AD Newblood Award for John Lewis with her project, ShopDrop and this short is her take on the word Synergy. Attempting to give the viewer increased understanding of the concept, Bianca produced a video which captures the phrase in more than one dimension.

Firstly, the work visualises how the simple combination of multiple individual ingredients can be used to produce a delicious cake.

Additionally, the audio of the video also captures the common sounds associated with these ingredients to produce a synergistic song which compliments the striking video perfectly.

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Communication

BA (Hons) Graphic Communication Project: Exit Strategy

"The phrase 'exit strategy' is defined as a preplanned means of extricating oneself from a situation that is likely to become difficult or unpleasant. It is predominantly used in the context of businesses and the military to minimize losses.

However, exit strategies are also needed for everyday situations, from an awkward conversation, to tedious board meetings," says Abbie.

In response to this, she created a handy pocket matchbox full of quick, foolproof getaways for almost any circumstance you might find yourself stuck in!

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Communication

BA (Hons) Graphic Communication Project: Cardigan Bay Maritime Celebration

As part of this year's D&AD New Blood Awards, colour specialists Pantone set the brief of 're-imagining your home-town through the language of colour'.

Chessie's home-town of Cardigan is a small seaside town tucked into the coastline of West Wales. Once a bustling port and hub for shipbuilding, the arrival of railway drove away most of the maritime based industries.

Chessie incorporated the colours found in and around the town to design her own nautical alphabet, unique patterns were then created by using this nautical alphabet to spell out the names of real historical ships based or made in Cardigan.

Printed onto paper, these patterns were assembled into paper boats and launched from the Quayside to celebrate Cardigan's maritime roots.

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Communication

BA (Hons) Graphic Communication Project: Purgatory

Communicating the word Purgatory in a unique way that tell us something we might not have thought before, or increases/adjusts understanding of the concept is a tall order but Florence hit the nail on the head.

"I imagined purgatory as a restaurant. It is open only during lunch time where customers can order from the menu of purgatory related sins," she explains.

"The breakfast menu symbolises the sins that one should have confessed to while still alive while dinner is what awaits the customer in heaven after purgatory."

The tables are for lone diners, which as anyone who has sat alone through a meal without the accompaniment of an iPhone can testify to as feeling like limbo.

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Communication

BA (Hons) Graphic Communication Project: Stanley Kubrick posters

This D&AD/Monotype competition brief involved choosing a film director and advertising a retrospective screening of three of their films using typography as the main focus.

Joshua chose the iconic Stanley Kubrick, whose films are art in themselves and have inspired modern culture immensely.

"Rather than selecting the most recognised and quoted phrases from his films, I found a connection between 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, and Full Metal Jacket," Joshua reveals.

"When the protagonist is at their most vulnerable point, they each sing a child-like song." This juxtaposition of often sinister and brutal visual narratives and retrospective song lyrics makes for a brilliantly dynamic poster.

