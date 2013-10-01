Beautiful paper art celebrates Swedish festival

The team encorporate the festival's influence into their paper art

There's some beautiful examples of paper art out there. Bringing paper out of its comfort zone, the designs can often bring the humble material into the modern age. Using it as a creative outlet means that it can be used to create, rather than simply deliver.

This identity for Malmö Festival was created by Swedish design agency Snask and features some wonderfully colourful paper art creations. Used for print advertisment as well as huge promotional art installations, this is an impeccable example of what can be achieved with patience and creativity.

The influences of animals, food and music manages to incorporate everything about the festival into one series of incredibly inspiring work of paper art. We certainly wouldn't miss this flicking through a mag!

See more inspiring work over on the Snask website.

