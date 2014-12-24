Pulp Fiction fan art posters celebrate 20th anniversary

The team paid homage to Pulp Fiction with these awesome retro poster designs

There's no doub that Pulp Fiction is one of the most famous and widely-appreciated movies of all time. The cult classic has spawned plenty of artistic tributes over the years but it's this 20th anniversary offering that's really caught our eye.

Created by Creative Bloq favourites Studio MUTI, the team put together the series for a range of posters. "2014 marked the 20th anniversary of Tarantino's cult classic, Pulp Fiction," they explain. "We paid homage to this landmark in contemporary cinema by creating two sets of illustrated posters as well as a series of character portraits inspired by vintage cigarette collectors cards."

Once again, the South Africa based creative studio has completely blown us away with gorgeous character design and clever typography. You'll love the retro poster design aspect as well as the seamless execution throughout each piece. We'd certainly love to have these hanging on our walls!

