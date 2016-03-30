Star Wars fans will love these The Force Awakens graphics

Key scenes and characters make up these gorgeous graphics

We all know that Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a cinematic smash hit, but behind the film's phenomenal success was some of the most creative marketing movies have ever seen. To raise awareness of the film for fans both old and new, digital boutique Watson/DG created custom graphics for social channels, complete with retro fonts that are reminiscent of the original trilogy's vintage posters.

Designed to get moviegoers even more riled up for the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (if that's even possible), Watson/DG was tasked with creating engaging content that could be shared with a legion of excited fans online.

Including countdown cards and character profiles, these graphics beautifully combine static images and videos with typography to create designs that leap off the screen. Explore a selection of Watson/DG's work below, or see the whole project by visiting their site.

Characters were introduced with these profile cards

Excitement was built up thanks to the countdown images

This retro poster takes its lead from '70's artwork

This poster harks back to old Star Wars toy packaging

