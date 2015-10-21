Striking posters celebrate Back to the Future trilogy

An exhibition is to be held alongside the book release

It's Back to the Future day! Whilst we already have a whole host of Back to the Future content for you to peruse to celebrate this momentous occassion, we couldn't resist covering this brilliant new project from New Rule. 1.21 GIGAWATTS is an illustrated tribute to all three movies.

The collective asked 30 international artists and illustrators to create their own original tribute to this much loved franchise, to be exhibited and complied into a book, releasing next month. Having already reached their goal on Kickstarter, it's clear this project is already a hit with fans of illustration and movies alike.

Featuring the work of Tom Mac, DXTR, Marie Bergeron, Rob Flowers and loads more, the style across the project as varied as it is inspiring. "All work is created as a tribute to a much-loved trilogy, paying respect to some of the greatest movies to come out of the 80s!" they explain.

Illustration by Tom Mac

Illustrations by Liane Plant & Marie Bergeron

Illustration by Robin Boyden

Illustrations by Pedro Oyarbide & Pippa Toole

Illustration by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

