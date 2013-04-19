Take a surreal dayglo trip with Google Street View

Graphic arts festival Pick Me Up 2013 started in London this week. And to mark the occasion, creative agency Studio Output has created The Cartograph - an interactive journey around the event.

The Cartograph takes the exhibition outside of its physical confines and into specific augmented digital locations in London. Artwork from this year's Pick Me Up along with favourites from past events, appear in locations around the city, chosen by the artists for their relevance to the artwork.

Explore an alternative, digital version of London with Studio Output's Cartograph installation

The art may be placed on a building, standing in the street, used as carpet and even floating in the sky. Built using a mash-up of bespoke 3D models and Google's Street View API, the installation creates a 360º view of each piece and allows viewers to truly explore the environment around it.

Alternative London

Inspired by the oversized public works of sculptors Claes Oldenburg and Christo, The Cartograph lets users explore an alternative digital version of London, where its streets become a giant gallery and where anywhere can be the gallery space.

The exhibition features work from James Joyce, Jean Julien, Malarky, Mark Ward, Micheal Gillette, MVM, Pure Evil, Rose Stallard, Ryan Cox, Stuart Patience, and Vault 49 all across London, as well as a special digital installation in Somerset House from Studio Output.

Artwork is placed on buildings, in the street and even floating in the sky

The Cartograph will be open from April 18-28 at Somerset House as part of Beach London's room at Pick Me Up 2013. For more information, visit the Pick Me Up 2013 website.

Like this? Read these!