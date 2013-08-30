Pentagram matches colours with moods

Have you ever wondered what colour your mood might be? The team at design consultancy Pentagram have, and so developed this brilliant project Today I'm Feeling Turquoise, which pairs up colours with their respective moods.

Pentagram partner Domenic Lippa explains: "Everyone knows that red means anger, green envy, and blue misery. But who knew that olive was the colour of deja vu, brown the colour of indifference, or pink of laughing on the outside, crying on the inside?

Holiday card

"'Today I’m Feeling Turquoise' was produced as our holiday card - but it's much more than that. It's the first step on a journey to finally matching all the colours in the world with their corresponding moods."

The booklet is made up of double-page spreads of coloured paper, sealed with a perforated edge, the reader then selects a colour and tears open the page to reveal the mood it represents. Question is, what colour are you today?

Liked this? Read these!

What colour are you today? Let us know in the comments!