How to make 3D lettering in Illustrator

Last week Adobe released some more videos to their useful Make It Now playlist, giving creatives the chance to pick up a range of practical skills in just 60 seconds or less.

Amongst the latest uploads is a whistle-stop lesson on how to create 3D lettering in Illustrator. As you would expect from a tutorial that's less than a minute long, the pace is so fast you'd be forgiven for missing some of the details. Never fear though, the clever folks at Adobe have included a step by step explanation in the video description.

Check out the video below, and if this has whetted your appetite for more tips and tricks, we've put together 100 amazing Adobe Illustrator tutorials for you to browse at your leisure.

