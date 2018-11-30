How to make and use a mahlstick for painting

The mahlstick (or maulstick, as it's sometimes known) is a stabilising support tool used by painters when working at an easel on a canvas or a large board. If you've never used a mahlstick before, you might find that it revolutionises your painting technique.

They are one of those iconic artistic props, akin to a floppy beret and painter's smock (both I blushingly admit to owning myself). But don't underestimate this ubiquitous little branch of cliché. It's a very handy tool to have at your disposal, for a multitude of applications. Here are some tips for getting started.

01. Component parts of a mahlstick

Mahlsticks are made of three elements

Mahlsticks are typically made up of three main elements. One: a long, thin shaft, resembling a walking cane, that you lean your hand or wrist on while painting. Two: a cork ball, about the size of a ping-pong ball, fixed at the top end of the shaft, that leans on the canvas or board or hooks over the top of the easel. And three: a piece of protective chamois leather wrapped around the ball to stop the mahlstick from scratching, dragging or otherwise damaging your beautifully painted surface.

02. How to make your own mahlstick

Making your own mahlstick is easy and fun

Make your own DIY mahlstick by using a length of dowelling for the shaft, fitted with a cork ball at the end. Then fit the chamois leather around the cork ball and tie on a length of cord to hold it in place. When building your own, make sure you use a straight piece of dowelling for the shaft. This is crucial to ensuring you can use the mahlstick to its full potential.

If you prefer, you can buy a quality mahlstick on Amazon or at other major retailers like eBay.

03. Hook up your mahlstick

Hooking the mahlstick on the easel means you can position it at different angles

You can rest the mahlstick directly on the canvas, or hook the ball over the top of a small support or the easel. Hooking the mahlstick on the easel enables you to position it at different angles, and to perform tricky tasks. Remember not to lean on the mahlstick too much as you could disturb your painting.

04. Mahlstick painting techniques

A mahlstick doubles up as a straightedge tool

Use your mahlstick as a handy straightedge tool as well as a rest. Hook the ball over the top of the canvas or board so you can use your non-painting hand to manoeuvre the stick to get a straight vertical line.

Then simply run your brush or charcoal down the length of the shaft to create your straight line. You can do this from any angle to also create horizontal or diagonal lines.

