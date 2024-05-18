3D art advice: a pro's time-saving tip for easier subdivision surface modelling

By
( )
published

Cornelius Dämmrich shares his shortcut.

Pro 3D art technique; Cornelius Dämmrich
(Image credit: Cornelius Dämmrich)

Cornelius Dämmrich is an award-winning 3D artist who has been creating amazing digital art for over a decade. Below in his own words he explains a secret shortcut to easier subdivision surface modelling (you may want to upgrade to one of the best CAD modelling laptops).

"Because subdivision surface modelling takes a ton of time when done right, it’s hard to master and requires some extra brainpower, I use a shortcut that comes disguised as the oldest trick in the book: CAD modelling. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles