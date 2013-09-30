10 inspiring artists using Corel Painter today

Do you use just one tool for your digital illustrator work? Then you're probably missing a trick. To be a truly great digital artist you need to keep your mind open to all possible techniques and tools - and that's exactly what these 10 artists here have done through out their career. They're big advocates of Corel Painter, and use it in their day to day work, often in conjunction with other tools like Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and 3DS Max.

Covering everything from sci-fi landscapes to movie car concepts, their work showcases the power of Corel Painter and how it's a tool worth taking seriously...

If you're into fantasy art, then Andreas Rocha is a name you'll already be familiar with. With big name clients ranging from Lego to the Sci-fi Channel, the award-winning Portguese digital artist is famed for his matte paintings and intricate, evocative fantasy landscapes.

Pakistani artist Waheed Nassir is currently working as creative head of at Grand Leisure Corporation Ltd, in areas including art direction, visual development, concept art, matte painting/background plates and texturing (3D). With a fine arts background and a 13 years' experience of painting and teaching fine arts, he's held a number of exhibitions both in his home city of Karachi and around the world.

Based in Berlin, freelance illustrator and comic artist Aileen Strauch who creates manga and anime influenced art using a combination of traditional and digital tools. She's the author of Draw Manga: Complete Skills.

Wonman Kim is a Korean graphic designer, illustrator and T-shirt designer based in Seoul. His stellar work has attracted big name clients including Nike, Hasbro and Samsung .

Brian Haberlin is the award-winning founder of Haberlin Studios, a full feature illustration/design studio specializing in comic book related art. He's done work for Dream Works, Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Universal Studios, and Warner Bros. Read Haberlin's article on how to bring your character art to life here.

Pete Revonkorpi is a freelance illustrator from Jyväskylä, Finland. His work has been published in newspapers and magazines worldwide.

All of his work is created digitally, but with great care, he says, to "maintain an organic and personal style".

Having studied at the Cologne International School of Design, illustrator Torsten Wolber made the switch to digital in 2004. Since he's won several international awards for his artwork, while his day to day work most centres around client work for the advertising, magazine, TV, and games industries.

A graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts Decoratifs in

Paris, graphic illustrator Jean-Luc Touillon is founder and CEO of Art-Canes. He's also an expert evangelist for Wacom.

Working as a freelance illustrator since the early 1980s, Chet Phillips made the jump into digital in 1992. Living in Austin, Texas, his clients include American Airlines, Honda, JC Penny and the New York Times.

With an Automotive Design degree from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, Vance spent eight years working in the design industry with companies like Mattel Hot Wheels and Troy Lee Designs, before founding Future Elements, a full-service industrial and graphic design firm specializing in the automotive, motorsports, and entertainment industries.

