Big Bang Theory tribute is a slice of geek heaven

This will make much more sense if you've watched the show, of course

If you've never watched Big Bang Theory, then you should stop reading this and go watch an episode right now. And even if you get 10 minutes in and think it doesn't seem particularly funny, we'd urge you to persevere. Because it's one of these shows that's all about the characters - and once you really get to know them, you'll be hooked.

One of the most popular (in a love-hate way) is Dr Sheldon Cooper, an obsessive-compulsive physicist and Star Trek geek who's inspired countless illustrated tributes across the web. And our favourite so far has to be this creation by Irish illustrator Steve Simpson.

Containing a small palette of colours (red, blue and a perfectly chosen off white), along with minute details and handmade typography, this piece incorporates quotes, jokes and references to the show and is characteristic of Simpson's distinctive style. And here's a fascinating video showing how he put it together:

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

