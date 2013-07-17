Serene illustrations showcase Coke bottle made from plants

Oscar Ramos is the super-talented artist behind these beautiful illustrations for Coca-Cola's recent campaign to promote its eco-friendly, PlantBottle. The sustainable design looks, functions and recycles just like traditional PET plastic, but does so with a lighter footprint on the planet and its scarce resources.
The plastic container, made partially from plants, features in serene botanical environments, each of which have been handcrafted by Ramos.
A master of 2D digital art, it's hard for us to comprehend how much time and effort when into these detailed pieces. Through a combination of vibrant colours, excellent composition and amazing illustration skills, Ramos make the characters, and the scenes in which they live, totally come to life.
