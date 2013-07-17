Serene illustrations showcase Coke bottle made from plants

Oscar Ramos is the super-talented artist behind these beautiful illustrations for Coca-Cola's recent campaign to promote its eco-friendly, PlantBottle. The sustainable design looks, functions and recycles just like traditional PET plastic, but does so with a lighter footprint on the planet and its scarce resources.

The plastic container, made partially from plants, features in serene botanical environments, each of which have been handcrafted by Ramos.

A master of 2D digital art, it's hard for us to comprehend how much time and effort when into these detailed pieces. Through a combination of vibrant colours, excellent composition and amazing illustration skills, Ramos make the characters, and the scenes in which they live, totally come to life.

Have you seen any inspiring illustrations recently? Let us know in the comments!