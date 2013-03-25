Computer Arts Collection: Illustration edition

Want to read intelligent, in-depth articles about design, get insight from leading creatives and go behind-the-scenes of real-world design projects? Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of 200-page volumes, available in both print and digital formats, dealing with the six core topics of graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.



Volume 3 of the Collection, focusing on illustration, has just been released and is available to buy now in both print and digital formats. Highlights include:

A guest-edited studio project, complete with accompanying video diaries, courtesy of ilovedust - the studio responsible for the famous interior visuals of MEATliquor. The project sees the studio continue its collaboration with the burger chain by creating a range of chaotic, stained glass window-inspired graphics for MEATmission.

An unmissible 20-page trend report looking at the latest movements to shape the illustration scene, produced exclusively by leading forecasting agency FranklinTill.

The director of the Association of Illustrators looks at how changing rights and diversifying markets are affecting the new generation of illustrators

Renowned Finnish fashion illustrator Laura Laine explains the creative process behind her dark, whimsical images

Creatives reveal all about the past year's most inspiring illustration projects, including Kate Moross' oversized mural for the Google Big Tent event in NYC

