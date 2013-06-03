Ad agency coasters encourage daily drinking

If, like us, you enjoy the odd tipple, you'll love this new project from advertising agency TBWA Singapore. Promoting Corona's new Let the World Wait campaign, creative directors Gary Steele and Hagan de Villiers came up with the concept of presenting 365 beer-worthy reasons to celebrate in the form of these beautifully crafted coasters.

The designs feature everything from significant dates such as when Pluto was discovered and the conquering of Mount Everest, to historical happenings, like the discovery of the Phillipines, and pop culture-inspired events such as Star Wars day.

We love that each design is so entirely different from the next - some purely typography based with others featuring intricate illustrations. We could easily spend hours looking through them all, and this is one calendar we'd happily have on our desks!

