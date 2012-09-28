DESIGN SPRING: 5 more amazing bits of illustration!

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

Coffee Hierarchy

Livi, aka Olivia Whitworth, grew up in Sheffield and, having trained in Architecture for three years, recently graduated from the Camberwell College of Arts with an MA in Illustration.

Livi lives in Hackney, London and can be spotted sporting a Muji pen (her weapon of choice) - and cradling a cup of coffee, of course.

Flamenco Soul

Toormix have been "playing about with brands since 2000" - now they're playing on our app! The Barcelona-based design studio, set up in 2000 by Ferran Mitjans and Oriol Armengou, specialises in branding, art direction, creativity and graphic design.

They carry out corporate identity, editorial, print, web and communication projects for a wide variety of clients, from small graphic pieces to global branding and communication projects.

Hobson's Choice

Lee Basford is a graphic designer, artist and photographer working in and around the overlap of art and design, blending these disciplines to create work for arts, film, video games, fashion and music companies.

Over the years, he has written, illustrated, and photographed for the magazines Paper-Sky, Dazed and Confused, Tokion, and Level and designed typefaces for T26 and Fountain fonts.

140 Characters

Stephen Cheetham likes to bend familar words and phrases into what we're going to call homonymy art. Yes, we went there. '140 Characters' is a great example of this.

The illustrator, designer and graphic artist is based in London and has produced work for clients such as Google, Nike, Toyota, Waterstones, The RSA, Bloomberg, and Oxford University.

Gillepsy - Click Party EP

Elroy Klee has over 15 years of multidisciplinary experience in graphic design, with projects ranging from brand design and corporate identity to packaging, online media, art work, advertisement campaigns, video and animation.

If that seems familar to you, it's because he has featured in our app before, with his Transformers-inspired Nike trainers. But we're sure you'll agree that his work here for electronic musician Gillepsy (aka Oleg Kuduro) is deserving of Design Spring!

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.