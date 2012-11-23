DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations to inspire

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

This stunning dragon is the work of Peter Gutierrez, a designer and illustrator based in Los Angeles who's passionate about his work, and says he's always willing to take on design challenges.

Geo Law has reimagined the classic David Lynch movie in this mind-blowing illustration here. A freelance Illustrator, Law hails from Sheffield and is creative director of Hantu Collective.

This wolf/man hybrid is the work of Mikko Walamies, an illustrator and graphic designer currently residing in Lahti, Finland. He has worked for several years in print media, game graphics, and apparel design.

This spectacular use of typography is the creation of Rodrigo Lübbert, a graphic designer, art director, and illustrator who lives and works in Santiago, Chile.

Ismael Sandiego is a graphic artist from the beautiful island of Cebu, Philippines. He's interested in the stars and the night sky; dreams and aspiration - which comes across abundantly in this stunning illustration.

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.