DESIGN SPRING: 5 new inspiring illustrations

01. Skye T Steen

Interpret Durban 2013: Street Circus by Skye T Steen

Skye T Steen is a third year graphic design student at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa. She specialises in illustration and digital art.

02. Gled Abenojar

Petal Splash by Gled Abenojar

Gled Abenojar is a creative graphic designer who enjoys producing strong and high quality designs. He currently specialises in brand identity and print designs.

03. Chloe Batchelor

Raygun by Chloe Batchelor

Chloe Batchelor studied at Edinburgh College of Art before working in a number of studios developing her own style. She now works and resides in Brighton, UK, producing illustrations, screen prints and animations.

04. Allan Jabbar

The Town Was Paper, But The Memories Were Not by Allan Jabbar

Born in 1990, Allan Jabbar is a freelance graphic designer based in Sulaimania, Iraq. Since 2005, he's worked in areas of photo manipulation, graphic design and illustration.

05. Alexander Klement

Lathe Typeface by Alexander Klement

Alexander Klement is a graphic designer based in London. During his creative career Klement has worked for various clients, including The Sunday Times and Never Know Defeat.

