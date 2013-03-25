Stunning illustrations bring development issues to life

Ben illustrated the magazine's first issue

Renowned for his positive, creative outlook and a solid understanding of commercial design and the visual arts, Ben O'Brien, aka Ben the Illustrator, is always looking for opportunities to stretch himself - and we'd say this project definitely counts.

O'Brien has been working with a new publishing venture called Development Post, focusing on the development sector and covering an array of topics from charity and aid work to business and politics. It sounds like the sort of worthy but potentially dull project most of us would approve of but find difficult to get enthusiastic about. However, O'Brien's beautiful designs help bring the subject to life in a way that banishes such negative thinking.

O'Brien illustrated the majority of the first issue, including some graphic spot illustrations, a double-page infographic, an advertisement and the cover artwork. The articles are pretty great too - check out the mag in full here.

You can see more of the illustrations over on Ben's Behance page.

