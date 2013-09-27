Every sci-fi ship ever in one mind-blowing chart

Click the image to see the hi-res version (warning: 9.7MB file!)

Some of the best designs in sci-fi movies have come from the ships. Iconic in their own right, the designs of these huge machines have often overshadowed the characters - stealing the limelight as soon as they appear on screen.

This comparison chart presents a seemingly accurate size-comparison between famous sci-fi starships. Created by DeviantARTist Dirk Loechel, the chart includes ships from Star Wars to Warhammer to EVE Online to Halo and more.

The chart is absolutely breathtaking in its comparisons, proving that sometimes size isn't everything. Take a look at the illustration (although be warned - it's a huge 9.7MB) and let us know if he's missed any out!

[via Kotaku]

