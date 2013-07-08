128 FREE vectors to download today!

Are you in need of some vector graphics but on a tight dealine or budget? If so, then this free vector pack may just be the solution.

Created by designer Christopher Behr, this vector pack includes 128 different icons that you can download and use for free in any personal project. The custom illustrations include one Illustrator vector file, with three sizes of PNG, both with and without backgrounds.

Featuring everything from a roller skate and car to smoking pipe and hot air balloon, you're sure to find something of use in amongst this set of goodies. If you want to use any of the icons in a commercial project, Behr also offers such a license for a £5 fee.

You can download Behr's free vector pack here.

Have you seen any useful designer tools recently? Let us know in the comments below!