Get 50% off back issues of ImagineFX!

If you're into illustration, then you should be reading ImagineFX. The world's leading magazine for digital artists is packed to the rafters with an eclectic mixture of in-depth workshops from the world's best fantasy and sci-fi artists, plus galleries and interviews, community news and product reviews.

Whether you're a professional artist, an art student or just create art for a hobby, each page is filled with unrivalled advice from our team of world-famous artists who bring you bespoke, in-depth digital and traditional art workshops, tips and techniques.

You can order a subscription here. But what about the issues you've missed? Well great news: we're offering a massive 50 per cent off digital versions of ALL this year's back issues!

To get the discount, which applies to all back issues with '2013' in the name, you must order between 24-31 December on Apple or Google Play. After that, copies will revert to full price, so save the date and don't miss out!

Buy your back issues from the Apple Newsstand here

Buy your back issues from Google Play here

Also read:

Get 50% off back issues of Computer Arts

Get 50% off back issues of net magazine