Illustrated GIFs fight back against body shaming

Dormeau's work is as inspiring as it is unqiue

Since graduating in 2011, French illustrator Cécile Dormeau has worked for agencies in Hamburg, Berlin and Frankfurt but it's her personal work that we've fallen in love with. Creating animated GIFs and illustrations, Dormeau wants her work to inspire other women to feel great about themselves – no matter what their shape or size.

"In a society obsessed by the how you should look, I just want to draw girls how they look," she begins. "Some girls are skinny, others are fat, some girls have big bellies, some girls have small boobs, and sometimes we are hairy. Yes, it's normal to have flaws. Yes, it's normal that we all don’t look the same. The more we will say this to people, the more we will move forward towards self-acceptance.

"As the media show us that our appearance is the only thing that seems to matter, my illustrations are a way to say to self-conscious girls, 'move on girl, because you're worth much more than that'. Being great is more important than being perfect!" Take a look at some of our favourites below.

Whilst initially funny, the GIFs have a stronger politcal message

Dormeau wants the GIFs to show that women don't all look the same

The GIFs have proved a huge hit on tumblr

