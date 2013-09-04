Eye-catching bird book is flippin' wonderful

Flip books have been around for what seems like forever. Creating an animated-like experience, the quick flip of the pages allow any drawing to come to life. Here, artist Juan Fontanive has one-upped the original flip book and has created a series of flipbook machines.

Combining sculpture and animation, this gorgeous bird-themed illustrated flipbook will inspire any artist. Hand-assembled by Fontanive, the motorised machines allow the illustrations to speak for themselves - showcasing the intricate detail with every flip.

If like us, you've fallen in love with the contraptions you can actually buy some of the machines from the New Museum Store. Be warned, they come in at a little more than pocket change!

