Image of the week: Wonderland Type

A typeface with plenty of detail, the Wonderland Type is a gorgeous illustration

To give you an idea of what's on offer, every week we'll be selecting one image we feel deserves as wide an audience as possible. This week it's this illustration by Petra Blahova, a designer and illustrator specialising in colourful and inspirational typography.

How she made it

"At first I started drawing a few letters as I wanted to create a type for my mailer to promote myself to other designers and studios" explains Blahova. "It wasn't actually an alphabet at the start and I wasn't really aiming to do all letters, but after I received nice feedback from other designers I decided to create every letter.

"I drew all the letters in my sketchbook, scanned them and used illustrator to trace the illustrations. I really wanted each letter to be unique and special. I really like type with lots of detail so I wanted to focus on it this time."

Head to Petra's website to see close-ups of each letter.

