Intricate bird illustrations made with a Bic biro

The illustrative talents of UK artist Mark Powell are a little mind blowing. Recently he shared these beautiful bird illustrations with the world, the latest in a series of works he's created using a simple Bic biro pen.
Powell drew the detailed illustrations on vintage envelopes, which really making them stand out. Each bird fills most of the envelope, acting as a beautiful background image.
Powell is also responsible for a series of Bic-drawn portraits on envelopes, maps and newspapers that date back to 1813.
Check out more of Powell's work on his website.
Have you seen any amazing illustrations recently? Let us know in the comments!