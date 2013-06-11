Topics

Intricate bird illustrations made with a Bic biro

You won't believe they were made with a cheap pen! Check out UK-based artist Mark Powell's series of beautiful Bic pen drawings.

The illustrative talents of UK artist Mark Powell are a little mind blowing. Recently he shared these beautiful bird illustrations with the world, the latest in a series of works he's created using a simple Bic biro pen.

Powell drew the detailed illustrations on vintage envelopes, which really making them stand out. Each bird fills most of the envelope, acting as a beautiful background image.

Powell is also responsible for a series of Bic-drawn portraits on envelopes, maps and newspapers that date back to 1813.

Check out more of Powell's work on his website.

